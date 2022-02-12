Colts’ Jonathan Taylor and One of Newest Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton, ‘Show Each Other Love’ on Social Media

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and one of the newest Indiana Pacers, point guard Tyrese Haliburton, showed each other some love on social media—as the NFL’s reigning leading rusher issued a warm welcome to the city’s freshest floor general:

Appreciate you boss @TyHaliburton22 Gonna have my guys get you right! @Colts https://t.co/OEREaGkkVB — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) February 11, 2022

Haliburton was acquired—along with Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, in a blockbuster trade near the NBA’s trade deadline this past week that sent Pacers 2x NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and a 2023 second round pick to the Sacramento Kings.

At 6’5”, 185 pounds, the 12th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft was a 2021 NBA All-Rookie First-Team member and is averaging 14.4 points per game and 7.4 assists per game. He had 23 points and 6 assists in his Pacers debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Coming from one potential Indiana franchise building block to the other, there appears to be a lot of budding mutual respect between the two young guns—and at ages 23 (Taylor) and 21 (Haliburton) respectively, ‘game respecting game’ should only continue for the foreseeable future.

Raising the question of whether both Taylor and Haliburton “just became best friends?”