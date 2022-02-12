Report: Colts Hire Former Raiders’ DBs Coach Ron Milus as Secondary Coach

The Indianapolis Colts have hired former Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive backs coach Ron Milus as their secondary coach, according to Field Yates, an NFL Insider for ESPN.

The Colts have officially hired former Raiders DBs coach Ron Milus as their secondary coach, per source. Milus has been coaching defensive backs in the NFL for nearly 30 years. Solid get for Indy’s DBs. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 12, 2022

Under Milus last season, the Raiders’ secondary saw a fair amount of success, but none more so than cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., who had a very strong 2021 campaign. The 32-year-old veteran cornerback posted an overall grade of 76.0 on Pro Football Focus’ grading scale, had 46 combined tackles and one interception.

Hayward, a two-time Pro Bowler, also played under new Colts’ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during his four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Some have begun to wonder if the veteran, who will likely be a free agent come March, would be a primary target for Indianapolis now that both Bradley and Milus are working in the same role as they did with Las Vegas.

Milus’ experience will certainly bode well for Indianapolis’ young and promising secondary. He’ll have plenty of young talent to work with, including Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore, ascending cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers and safeties Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis.

The Colts needed to find a strong replacement for James Rowe, who’s now in Chicago with Matt Eberflus. Milus is an excellent hire, especially given his experience with Bradley and his tenure as defensive backs coach, which spans nearly three decades.