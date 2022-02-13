DraftKings Sportsbook Super Bowl LVI prop bets to ponder

DraftKings Sportsbook has kept the Super Bowl line even all week, ahead of tonight’s game between the Bengals and Rams. The Rams remain four-point home favorites (-4), which means oddsmakers see the teams as fairly even before kickoff. In the betting world, a four-point line in favor of the home team equates to a one-point spread on a neutral field.

This should be a fun one.

There are some key prop bets for those who are wanting to keep the game interesting.

If you’re better on the Bengals to upset the Rams, you should likewise put money on Joe Burrow to win the MVP.

If the Bengals win, odds are that Joe Burrow wins the MVP. Quarterbacks are heavily favored to win Super Bowl MVP honors, as they are season MVP awards. You can triple your money on the MVP bet and get two-and-a-half times your money for taking the Bengals Moneyline.

You cannot parlay those bets, sadly, but that would be a great parlay opportunity as well.

If Burrow wins MVP, there are pretty strong chances that he throws for more than 229.5 yards. Arguably, his best red-zone target is Tee Higgins so adding Higgins to score a TD anytime, along with Joe Mixon running 74.5 yards or more gives you +1200 odds.

A 10 dollar bet on a parlay that includes Bengals Moneyline, Higgins to score a TD anytime, Joe Burrow to throw for more than 229.5 yards, and Joe Mixon to rush for more than 74.5 yards would net $130. Bet another $10 on Burrow to win MVP and you have $20 for $160. Your parlay is protected by the MVP bet, and all are contingent on the Bengals winning the Super Bowl.

If you’re betting on the Rams, odds are that Matthew Stafford wins the MVP. There are 2-1 odds or +100 on that prop bet and that means your $10 bet should cover your parlay — assuming the Rams win.

The prop bets that could generate an attractive parlay include Rams Moneyline, Kupp to score a TD anytime, Stafford to throw for 250+ yards, Burrow to throw at one interception or more, Cam Akers to rush for over 49.5 yards, and Van Jefferson to have more than 29.5 receiving yards. Those will create +1000 odds and a $10 bet will return $110.

Note: parlays generate significantly higher odds because it's significantly less likely that all of the individual pieces of that parlay will occur than each of the parts separately. You can hit everything for the Rams but Cam Akers may not get as many carries because Derrell Henderson gets hot or because he gets injured. Likewise for the Bengals, where Mixon may not quite hit 75 yards and the parlay busts.

This is not a recommendation. This is simply noting that there are some interesting parlays out there where, assuming one team or the other wins, it seems potentially probable that some of the other pieces of the parlay will occur.

You can make reasonable money breaking up the parlay and better on each of the legs separately, or at least have insurance if some of them hit and others don’t.

Best of luck tonight and enjoy the game!