Report: Colts Offensive Quality Control Coach Jerrod Johnson Joining Vikings Coaching Staff

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Indianapolis Colts offensive quality control coach Jerrod Johnson is joining the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff under new head coach Kevin O’Connell:

Colts quality control and former Texas A&M star quarterback Jerod Johnson joining the Vikings as an offensive assistant expected to work with the quarterbacks-passing game, per a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 14, 2022

Johnson is just the latest coach in a growing list names, who have left the Colts organization this early offseason—although the majority of the turnover has been on the defensive side of the football with the recent change at defensive coordinator.

However, the Colts recently did lose senior offensive assistant Press Taylor and wide receivers coach Mike Groh to NFL coaching opportunities elsewhere.

Regarding Johnson, the former Texas A&M quarterback who later had professional football stints—including in the NFL and CFL, had just finished his second season with the Colts franchise as an offensive quality control coach.

He previously served in the Colts Diversity Coaching Fellowship (2019) and earlier the San Francisco 49ers Diversity Coaching Fellowship (2017), as well as the Elite 11 program.

Johnson took to Twitter to thank the Colts organization and the city of Indianapolis: