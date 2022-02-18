Colts’ RG Mark Glowinski Listed as ‘Free Agent to Keep’ for 2022 by NFL’s Gil Brandt

The Indianapolis Colts will have several key and tough decisions to make when it comes time to negotiate with their 2022 free-agent class.

One of the team’s free agents is starting right guard Mark Glowinski, who inked a three-year, $18 million extension with Indianapolis back in 2019. Now, Glowinski, a starter with the Colts since 2018, will be a free agent, and Indy will have to decide if they want to bring him back for the 2022 season and beyond.

According to NFL.com’s Senior Analyst Gil Brandt, re-signing the 29-year-old veteran guard is a ‘must’ for the Colts this offseason.

Brandt writes, in part, “Whether the Colts stick with Carson Wentz (who, I should note, is guaranteed $15 million in 2022) at QB or turn elsewhere, maintaining cohesion up front should be a goal, especially considering how important the run game was to Indy’s success last season.”

Brandt makes a compelling point. Glowinski has started a minimum of 14 games in each of the last three seasons. During that span (2019-2021), Glowinski was a big part of one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, helping pave the way for star running back Jonathan Taylor to finish third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,169) his rookie season and lead the league in rushing yards last season (1,811).

That being said, others may see the Colts’ offensive line situation differently. Glowinski split reps with guard Chris Reed, whom the team brought in on a one-year deal from the Carolina Panthers last offseason.

Reed filled in nicely when All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson missed several games for the first time in his career. A six-game starter for the Colts in 2021, Reed’s play prompted head coach Frank Reich to give the veteran a shot at right guard, where he started two games in place of Glowinski.

Given how well Reed played both at left and right guard this past season, the Colts could make re-signing the 29-year-old a priority this offseason, especially if they’re able to do so with a more team-friendly deal.

Perhaps the Colts will re-sign both. While this may seem somewhat unlikely, we know that quality offensive line depth is hard to come by in the NFL. Furthermore, GM Chris Ballard has always emphasized the importance of having multiple players who, if needed, could start along the offensive line and perform at an acceptable level.