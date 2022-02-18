Colts Starting DE Kwity Paye ‘Expects to Play More LEO than Six-Technique’ During 2022

Indianapolis Colts starting defensive end Kwity Paye “expects to play more LEO than six-technique” in new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s ‘Cover 3’ defense in 2022 (via PFF’s Austin Gayle)—providing him potentially more one-on-one pass rushing opportunities:

Talking to Kwity Paye a bit for the Hutch podcast, and he’s stoked for Year 2/the new defense in Indy — expects to play more LEO than six-technique in 2022.



Also mentioned Aidan beating DBs in the short shuttle with 4.05-4.15 times — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) February 18, 2022

Bradley divulged more detail into the LEO during his introductory press conference last week, which is typically his weak-side defensive end, who lines up ‘wide nine’ (outside the opposing offensive tackle) and uses speed to pass rush the pocket from the outside edge.

On the other hand, the 6T is a bigger defensive end, who is called upon to oftentimes align further inside (depending on the front) and will see more double teams with additional gap responsibilities. That defensive lineman must be a strong run defender.

With the LEO prototype typically around 250 pounds, Paye, at a listed 261 pounds, is a bit heavier and definitely has a power element to his game as well, but also still features a 4.57 forty time at his size—showcasing his impressive speed and burst.

While the Colts could still bring in another pass rusher to strengthen their front seven all together (and really should this offseason), it would hardly be shocking if Paye sees a lot of looks at the LEO next season.

Even if he’s not a perfect match, he fits a large majority of the LEO’s mold.