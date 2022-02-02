 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Colts’ Safeties Coach Alan Williams To Be Hired as Bears’ Defensive Coordinator

By Andrew Thomison
NFL: AUG 20 Preseason - Ravens at Colts Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts’ safeties coach Alan Williams is being hired as the next Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter.

Williams, who interviewed with Chicago twice regarding their defensive coordinator position, appeared to be the team’s top target and now lands with the Bears and recently-hired head coach Matt Eberflus.

Additionally, Williams has spent the last four seasons with the Colts and has played a crucial role in the development of both Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis.

The Colts have already begun searching for their new defensive coordinator, which includes interviewing candidates in Jim Schwartz, Chris Harris, Joe Cullen, Kris Richard and a few others as well.

Of the candidates the Colts have interviewed, Harris appears to be the frontrunner for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Aaron Wilson.

As soon as a hired is made at defensive coordinator, Indianapolis can begin finding replacements for Williams, Borgonzi and Rowe.

Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and cornerbacks coach James Rowe have also recently joined Eberflus’ staff to take on various roles with the Bears. With Williams now being hired as Chicago’s new defensive coordinator, the Colts’ defensive staff will look entirely different going into the 2022 season.

