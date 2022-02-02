Report: Colts’ Safeties Coach Alan Williams To Be Hired as Bears’ Defensive Coordinator

Indianapolis Colts’ safeties coach Alan Williams is being hired as the next Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter.

Bears are hiring Colts’ safeties coach Alan Williams as their defensive coordinator, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2022

Williams, who interviewed with Chicago twice regarding their defensive coordinator position, appeared to be the team’s top target and now lands with the Bears and recently-hired head coach Matt Eberflus.

Additionally, Williams has spent the last four seasons with the Colts and has played a crucial role in the development of both Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis.

The Colts have already begun searching for their new defensive coordinator, which includes interviewing candidates in Jim Schwartz, Chris Harris, Joe Cullen, Kris Richard and a few others as well.

Of the candidates the Colts have interviewed, Harris appears to be the frontrunner for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Aaron Wilson.

Indianapolis Colts targeting Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris, former 2nd team All-Pro Bears safety who intercepted 16 career passes with 439 tackles, as leading candidate for their defensive coordinator job to replace Matt Eberflus, per league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2022

As soon as a hired is made at defensive coordinator, Indianapolis can begin finding replacements for Williams, Borgonzi and Rowe.

Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and cornerbacks coach James Rowe have also recently joined Eberflus’ staff to take on various roles with the Bears. With Williams now being hired as Chicago’s new defensive coordinator, the Colts’ defensive staff will look entirely different going into the 2022 season.