Report: Colts Re-sign CB Marvell Tell III

The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed cornerback Marvell Tell, according to Mike Chappell.

Colts re-sign CB Marvell Tell III. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) February 21, 2022

Tell, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had a forced fumble, five pass breakups, 22 combined tackles (19 solo) in a total of 13 games (one start) during his rookie season with the Colts.

Like many NFL players, Tell opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. When he returned in 2021, Tell spent time on the Colts practice squad prior to being released in September.

Now, Tell enters a cornerbacks room that has since seen a significant amount of development and improvement in Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers.

Perhaps new secondary coach Ron Milus, who’s known for his near three decades of experience and the development of many young cornerbacks, can help Tell earn a 53-man roster spot this off-season.

Tell does have experience at safety back when he was with USC. While he never played in that role during his time with Indianapolis, the Colts are in need of safety depth which may help the 25-year-old as he looks to compete for a roster spot.

With both T.J. Carrie and Xavier Rhodes expected to hit free agency, Tell does provide some stability at the cornerback position alongside Indianapolis’ starters.