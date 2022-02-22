Report: Former Colts LB Cato June to Rejoin Franchise as Assistant Linebackers Coach

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl winning outside linebacker Cato June, who’s currently Bowling Green’s linebackers coach, has agreed to become the Colts new assistant linebackers coach:

Sources: Bowling Green LB coach Cato June has accepted a job as the Indianapolis Colts assistant linebackers coach. The former NFL linebacker won a Super Bowl as a member of the Colts. He’s also coached in college at Howard and UMass. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 23, 2022

The 42 year old June spent this past season coaching at Bowling Green, but has previously served as UMass’s outside linebackers coach (2020) and Howard University’s running backs coach and assistant recruiting coordinator (2016-19).

Of course, June is most known in Indianapolis for his playing days with the Horseshoe, where he was a starting member of the Colts’ vaunted 2006 Super Bowl Champion defense.

Originally a former 2003 6th round pick of the Colts out of Michigan, the converted safety went on to record 363 tackles (254 solo), 13 tackles for loss, a sack, 10 interceptions (including 2 touchdown returns), 20 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and 3 fumble recoveries during 56 career games (45 starts) playing linebacker in legendary head coach Tony Dungy’s undersized, yet fast ‘Tampa 2’ defense. At a listed 6’0”, 225 pounds, June was a natural fit playing the starting ‘Will’ linebacker spot in the infamous ‘Derrick Brooks’ role.

June was even a 2nd-Team NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler with the Colts in 2005.

He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2007 season and played two seasons there before having late career professional stops with the Chicago Bears and UFL’s Omaha Nighthawks before retirement.

Obviously, as a former NFL player—and a pretty good one at that, June can teach the Colts young linebackers a thing or two and serve as a coaching mentor for their positional group.

It’s always great to see successful players for the franchise re-enter the building and continue to make a positive impact for the organization—as June will be back on the sidelines again for Indianapolis, only this time coaching.

Who’s next to join him in such a coaching capacity? Reggie Wayne? Robert Mathis?