Report: Colts Hiring Former NFL Safety Mike Mitchell as Assistant Secondary Coach

The Indianapolis Colts have hired former NFL safety Mike Mitchell as an assistant secondary coach, according to Stephen Holder, a writer for The Athletic.

News: Another former Colts player will be joining the coaching staff. Former NFL safety Mike Mitchell, a renowned leader as a player, will join Frank Reich’s staff as an assistant secondary coach, per league source. Mitchell was a 2nd round pick in 2009 and played 10 seasons. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 24, 2022

Mitchell started his career with the then-Oakland Raiders, which lasted until 2012. He spent one season with the Carolina Panthers and then made his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he would spend four more seasons before finishing his career with the Colts in 2018.

During the 2018 season, Mitchell played a total of eight games for Indy, starting four, and recorded 22 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Additionally, Mitchell becomes the second former Colts player to be brought on the team’s defensive staff, joining Cato June, who was recently hired as an assistant linebackers coach.

Mitchell, as Holder points out, was a highly-respected leader throughout his NFL career, and he’ll fit in nicely with a young and ascending secondary room that includes Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Pro Bowler Kenny Moore, Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis.

There’s no doubt that Mitchell brings a unique level of experience to Indianapolis’ secondary, given his background and knowledge of the NFL, and his presence and leadership will be felt throughout the team’s locker room this coming season.

As the Colts continue to search for coaches to fill a few more spots on their defensive staff, it’ll be interesting to see if their trend of hiring former NFL players continues.