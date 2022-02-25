Report: Colts ‘Strongly Considering’ Hiring Reggie Wayne as WRs Coach

The Indianapolis Colts are ‘strongly considering’ hiring former franchise wide receiver Reggie Wayne as their wide receivers coach, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.

News: The Colts are strongly considering hiring franchise great Reggie Wayne as the team’s new wide receivers coach, sources said. Nothing finalized, but would be a big addition to Frank Reich’s staff. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 25, 2022

‘Nothing is finalized,’ Keefer also reports.

If Wayne is hired, he would become the third former Colts player to join the team’s staff, joining both Cato June and Mike Mitchell, who were brought on recently as an assistant linebacker and assistant secondary coach respectively.

As Keefer notes, Wayne spent time as a volunteer coach for the Colts back in 2018, but admitted he wasn’t ready to get into coaching full-time.

Reggie Wayne was a volunteer coach for the Colts during training camp in 2018, and when asked about going into coaching fulltime, said this: “I enjoyed it. I think coaching is in my blood, I think it’s something that I would want to do. It’s just got to be the right time.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 25, 2022

Additionally, Wayne was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2018 and ranks 10th all time in receptions and receiving yards.

The numbers and records he set throughout his career with Indianapolis speak for themselves, as Wayne ranks second in franchise history in receptions (1,070), yards (14,345), touchdowns (82) and set the record for most games played with 211.

Under former wide receivers coach Mike Groh, Indy’s wide receivers, aside from Michael Pittman Jr., vastly underperformed last season.

Wayne’s experience and knowledge would be extremely beneficial as the Colts look for further improvement and growth in a very young wideout room.