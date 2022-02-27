Colts QB Carson Wentz Has Begun Offseason Workouts with Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon Again

Per his personal Instagram account, Indianapolis Colts incumbent starting quarterback Carson Wentz has begun working out this early offseason, once again throwing to his teammates Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon:

However, the biggest question for Wentz could be for how much longer?

Since ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Wentz will “probably be either traded or released before March 19th” (i.e, when an additional $12M of his 2022 contract is guaranteed), Wentz’s future with the Colts has looked “bleak”—especially with other media reports later surfacing about his uncertain future going forward in Indianapolis.

That being said, and to his credit (despite being in a murky at best situation with the Colts), Wentz continues to put in the extra time this early offseason, training with his teammates with the expectation that he’ll still remain the starter in Indianapolis—even if such a scenario appears presumably pretty short-lived right now.

It’s worth noting that Wentz, Pittman Jr., and Patmon all met up last March to train, as well as a few months later during July in Texas—with a few of the Colts’ other young receivers joining them along with since waived developmental Indy quarterback Jacob Eason (Seattle Seahawks).

For what it’s also worth, Pittman Jr. posted the same picture today as Wentz in his personal Instagram account’s story with text reading “Block out the noise”.