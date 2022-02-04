Report: Colts Senior Offensive Assistant Press Taylor Expected to Garner Interest for Role on Jags’ New Coaching Staff

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts could be losing another member of their coaching staff—only this time, on the offensive side of the football:

Expect Doug Pederson to give Press Taylor (now a #Colts offensive assistant) consideration for a role with the #Jaguars and Mike Caldwell (#Buccaneers ILBs coach) as a candidate for defensive coordinator. Caldwell played and coached with Pederson with the #Eagles. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 4, 2022

With former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson hired as the new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, he could be looking to poach Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor for his offensive coaching staff.

Taylor just finished his first season as the Colts senior offensive assistant, as he was hired following Pederson’s dismissal with the Eagles—and to aid newly acquired Indianapolis starting quarterback Carson Wentz’s (another Ex-Eagle) transition to the Colts.

Under Pederson, Taylor was previously the Eagles’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2020), quarterbacks coach (2018-19), and offensive quality control and assistant quarterbacks coach (2016-17). Prior to Pederson, he also served as the Eagles offensive quality control coach (2013-15).

With his previous coaching ties to Pederson, the 34 year old could potentially join the Colts’ AFC South divisional rival—especially if it comes with an offensive coaching promotion.