Colts Rumored To Be Targeting Gus Bradley for Vacant Defensive Coordinator Position

The Indianapolis Colts are rumored to be targeting current Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Rashaad McGinnis of The Blue Stable.

Sources tell me that Colts are zeroing in on Gus Bradley as there new defensive coordinator… #Colts #ForTheShoe — Rashaad Mcginnis (@KingOfColts) February 4, 2022

. @KingOfColts put this out there earlier. Hearing Gus Bradley is in conversations with the Colts, as well.



Bradley’s Raiders defense beat Indy in Indy Week 17. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 4, 2022

Bradley has over 15 years of coaching experience in the NFL and has spent the majority of his time as a head coach and defensive coordinator. Bradley was the head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-2016, but is most notably known for his time with Seattle, where he served as the their defensive coordinator during the ‘Legion of Boom’ years.

During Bradley’s four year tenure as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, the team’s defensive line saw great success, as both Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram earned multiple Pro Bowl selections.

Similarly, the Raiders’ defensive line saw a great amount of success this past season under Bradley, as Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue recorded eight and ten sacks, respectively. Crosby also earned his first career Pro Bowl selection.

The Colts’ defensive line struggled mightily to get after the opposing quarterback for much of the 2021 season, as the team only had 33 total sacks. Only the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans had fewer.

Perhaps Bradley’s success with the Chargers and Raiders could carry over into the 2022 season, if he were to become Indianapolis’ next DC.