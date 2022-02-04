Steelers Interviewed Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds for GM Opening this Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Friday that the franchise had interviewed three prospective general manager candidates this week for their opening—including Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds:

We interviewed the following candidates for our General Manager position this week:



• Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans)

• Ed Dodds (Indianapolis Colts)

• JoJo Wooden (Los Angeles Chargers) — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 4, 2022

Regarding Dodds:

Dodds has been Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s ‘right-hand man’ since joining the franchise in 2017 and has been instrumental in accumulating talent through both the NFL Draft and free agency. He’s highly regarded among league circles for his scouting acumen. Prior to being hired by the Colts, Dodds previously served as the Seattle Seahawks Senior Executive Personnel Director (2015-2017) and a longtime national scout.

Of course, the Steelers are one of the NFL’s all-time historic franchises, tied for a league-high six Super Bowl victories—with consistent, steady ownership from the Rooney family.

The organization also faces the same significant question as the Colts this early offseason, namely what the future will be at starting quarterback.

Longtime Steelers starting quarterback great Ben Roethlisberger recently retired after 18 NFL seasons, and the franchise doesn’t exactly have an internal long-term answer waiting in the wings to easily pass the torch, or in this case ‘Terrible Towel’.

The Steelers would seemingly be a very good opportunity for Dodds, who’s been very selective in the past—and turned down at least a few opportunities elsewhere, to stay in his comfortable situation with the Colts, where unfinished business still remains.

That being said, it’s possible that the Steelers could be an ideal fit for Dodds, as we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with their hiring process.

His potential loss would be a big one for the Colts.