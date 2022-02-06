DraftKings Sportsbook projects Rams to beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

DraftKings Sportsbook and lines makers, in general, have had a rough go in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The Divisional Round was potentially the most entertaining in NFL history, including three upset road wins for lower seeds to advance. The AFC Championship wasn’t immune either, as the Cincinnati Bengals stunned the favored Chiefs in Arrowhead to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988, and for only the third time in franchise history.

This week, Cincinnati will travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams in their home SoFi stadium. Joe Burrow will be making a Super Bowl appearance in just his second season and has a chance to make history. No Heisman winning, NCAA champion, has ever won the Super Bowl.

One has to wonder if the NFL will reconsider the recent changes that have been made to host stadium rules. For years, no team could play its way into home-field advantage for the Super Bowl. Historically, across sports, home-field for a single game of this gravity is somewhat unheard of. With the Buccaneers hosting and winning a season ago, will the rule change if the Rams do the same the very next year?

No matter, this should be a great matchup. Matthews Stafford looks for ultimate career redemption in his first season away from Detroit. Aaron Donald has been widely considered the best defensive player in the league for years and he could win a much-deserved ring. Cooper Kupp has had a historic year as a receiver, which is pretty incredible given some of the scouting concerns about his athletic abilities translating to NFL competition in the Draft.

On the other hand, Burrow could make NFL history. His weapons are exciting to watch in Ja’marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon, and CJ Uzomah when he’s healthy. The Bengals have gone from battling for a playoff spot to getting hot in the playoffs, to the chance at a Super Bowl victory.

One thing is for sure, DraftKings Sportsbook isn’t reading much into home-field in this one. The Rams are -4 and in the betting world that equates to one-point favorites on their home field. This should be a fun one.