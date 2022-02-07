Report: Ex-Raiders DBs Coach Ron Milus ‘Likely’ to Join New Colts DC Gus Bradley’s Coaching Staff

According to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder, former Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus is ‘likely’ to follow departed defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to the Indianapolis Colts as part of his new defensive coaching staff:

New Colts DC Gus Bradley is still working on his staff, but as of now, it looks likely former Raiders DBs coach Ron Milus will join him in Indy. Milus is highly regarded. Has coached Eric Weddle, Jason Verrett, Derwin James, Casey Hayward Jr and Desmond King, among others. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 7, 2022

The 58 year old has spent 22 years as an NFL coach, having previously served as the defensive backs coach of the Las Vegas Raiders (2021), San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2013-20), Denver Broncos (2011-12), Carolina Panthers (2009-10), as well as the secondary coach of the St. Louis Rams (2006-08), New York Giants (2004-05), and defensive backs coach of the Arizona Cardinals (2003), Denver Broncos (2000-02), and Washington (1993-99) professionally.

Milus is a longtime NFL defensive backs/secondary coach with a wealth of experience to draw from, who’s coached some really good cornerbacks and safeties historically in the league.

The Colts are expected to overhaul their defensive coaching staff—with many former assistants having already followed Matt Eberflus to the Chicago Bears. The team wanted to give its newest defensive coordinator, Bradley, the opportunity to hire his own staff regardless.

Deploying a predominant ‘Cover 3’ zone coverage, Milus should be the first domino of a few expected defensive assistant coaches to join Bradley in Indianapolis—as former assistants under him such as Ken Norton Jr. and Rod Marinelli could soon follow suit as widely speculated.