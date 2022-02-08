Report: Colts Sign Former Giants’ DT R.J. McIntosh to One-Year Deal

The Indianapolis Colts have signed defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

McIntosh, a fifth-round selection of the New York Giants out of Miami University in 2018, spent two total seasons with the team. During those two seasons, McIntosh recorded 18 combined tackles (five solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Many view McIntosh as more of a run-stopping defensive tackle coming out of Miami, but his versatility could provide some quality competition for Indianapolis.

While playing for Miami, McIntosh earned second-team All-SEC recognition and recorded 94 total tackles and 4.5 sacks during his last two seasons.

Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard has always emphasized the importance of having multiple defensive lineman who can contribute. At the very least, the 25-year-old defensive tackle could provide some quality depth for Indy going into the off-season.