Report: Steelers Request to Interview Colts College Scouting Director Morocco Brown for GM Opening

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers have requested to interview Indianapolis Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown for their current general manager opening:

Brown joins Colts’ assistant general manager Ed Dodds, who interviewed last week for the same vacancy, as a potential serious candidate for obtaining the position.

It’s not the first interview Brown will have for a general manager position either this offseason, as he previously interviewed for the Chicago Bears opening—before the franchise ultimately hired former Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Regarding Brown:

Brown joined the Colts in 2017 and just finished his fifth season as the director of college scouting for Indianapolis. He previously worked for the Cleveland Browns as VP of player personnel (2014-15), Washington Football Team as director of player personnel (2008-13), and Chicago Bears as an assistant director of pro personnel (2001-07). Brown actually received his start in the NFL with the Colts as a scouting intern many years back in 2000. Both Brown and Colts general manager Chris Ballard worked together with the Chicago Bears back in the day, as that’s how both Indy front office executives debuted in full-time football operations scouting roles. Highly regarded among league circles, Brown should be one of the more highly sought after potential general manager candidates for other NFL teams with new openings. He interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons vacancy last offseason, but did not obtain the position.

If Brown were to be ultimately hired by the Steelers as general manager, and as an ex-minority executive for the Colts, Indianapolis would receive a third round compensatory pick for two years—as part of the Rooney Rule’s enhancement that rewards franchises for developing minority candidates who end up being NFL head coaches or general managers elsewhere.

He’s been a key cog in the Colts scouting department, and it would be a tough loss—although well-earned opportunity with the Steelers franchise, who remain one of the league’s all-time historic franchises with steady ownership from the Rooney family.