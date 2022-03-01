Colts Rumored to Be Seeking a Deal Similar to Last Year’s Matthew Stafford Trade

According to TheBlueStable’s Rashaad Mcginnis and Destin Adams, the Indianapolis Colts are “seeking a deal similar to the LA-DET Matthew Stafford trade a year ago” for a potential upgrade at starting quarterback this early offseason:

Sources tell @KingOfColts & myself of @theblue_stable that the Colts are seeking a deal similar to the LA-DET Stafford trade a year ago to upgrade at the QB spot! Currently they are opposed to adding a “key contributor” from the roster in said deal but that door isn’t closed! — Destin Adams (@destin_adams14) March 1, 2022

In particular, Mcginnis was correct as being the first one to report that the Colts were closing in on hiring new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, so this latest nugget of information may actually have some growing legs.

For what it’s worth, while there seems to be a misconception among a good chunk of the general public that the Los Angeles Rams surrendered three first round picks to the Detroit Lions last offseason for Stafford, that’s actually not true.

It was only two first round picks, and which began a year later than the trade occurred.

Specifically, the Rams surrendered their 2021 third round pick, and their 2022 and 2023 first round picks respectively—along with former starter Jared Goff.

While the Colts do not have their 2022 current first round pick—having already surrendered it for incumbent starter Carson Wentz, the franchise does have future picks to use at it disposal to potentially get a deal done (as well as possible standout players as trade chips).