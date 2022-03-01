 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Initial Takeaways from Colts GM Chris Ballard’s NFL Combine Press Conference

With Chris Ballard kicking off the NFL Combine for the Colts, here’s a few tidbits of information on how the team is approaching this offseason.

By Luke Schultheis
Seattle Seahawks v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard met with the media on Tuesday at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here are some key takeaways from his latest early offseason press conference:

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

1. Carson Wentz’s Continued Uncertain Colts’ Future

Indianapolis Colts v Miami Dolphins Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

2. Colts Need More Offensive Playmakers

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

3. T.Y. Hilton Can Still Play—and Wants To

NFL: AFC Wild Card-Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

4. Ex-Proven Players Added as New Coaches Will Provide Leadership

NFL: SEP 26 Colts at Titans Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

5. ‘Other Notes’

