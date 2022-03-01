Initial Takeaways from Colts GM Chris Ballard’s NFL Combine Press Conference

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard met with the media on Tuesday at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Here are some key takeaways from his latest early offseason press conference:
1. Carson Wentz’s Continued Uncertain Colts’ Future
Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz’s future with Indy: “I don’t have the direct answer for you. We’re working through it…Ultimately we’ll do what’s best for the Colts.”— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2022
Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz/QB situation: “Mr. Irsay, Frank and I will sit down over the next few weeks and figure it out.”— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 1, 2022
2. Colts Need More Offensive Playmakers
Ballard cites 3 playmakers Colts have that he likes: Taylor, Pittman, Hines.— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 1, 2022
Says Colts definitely need more
Ballard says #Colts will add depth and competition at the WR spot. But “I’m not giving up on Parris Campbell.”— George Bremer (@gmbremer) March 1, 2022
Won’t be handed the No. 2 WR spot. But GM still believes he can contribute.
3. T.Y. Hilton Can Still Play—and Wants To
As of a couple weeks ago, T.Y. Hilton wanted to play again. Ballard says he believes Hilton can still play because of his intelligence, even though his physical gifts might not be the same.— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 1, 2022
Ballard says as of a few weeks ago T.Y. Hilton wanted to still play.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) March 1, 2022
Hilton is a free agent. Ballard says he thinks Hilton can still play.
4. Ex-Proven Players Added as New Coaches Will Provide Leadership
Thought it was really telling that Colts GM Chris Ballard called former LB Cato June a 'grinder'--having worked to where he is today at various coaching stops.— Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) March 1, 2022
Also cited the work that new coach Mike Mitchell had on the team's young secondary back in 2018 as a veteran teammate.
5. ‘Other Notes’
Couple other notes:— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 1, 2022
- Jack Doyle hasn’t decided yet
- Ballard said definitively the DL needs work
- Talked about 4 FA OL, the one that stuck out to me was how much they liked Pryor
