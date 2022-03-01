Initial Takeaways from Colts GM Chris Ballard’s NFL Combine Press Conference

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard met with the media on Tuesday at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here are some key takeaways from his latest early offseason press conference:

1. Carson Wentz’s Continued Uncertain Colts’ Future

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz’s future with Indy: “I don’t have the direct answer for you. We’re working through it…Ultimately we’ll do what’s best for the Colts.” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2022

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz/QB situation: “Mr. Irsay, Frank and I will sit down over the next few weeks and figure it out.” — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 1, 2022

2. Colts Need More Offensive Playmakers

Ballard cites 3 playmakers Colts have that he likes: Taylor, Pittman, Hines.



Says Colts definitely need more — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 1, 2022

Ballard says #Colts will add depth and competition at the WR spot. But “I’m not giving up on Parris Campbell.”

Won’t be handed the No. 2 WR spot. But GM still believes he can contribute. — George Bremer (@gmbremer) March 1, 2022

3. T.Y. Hilton Can Still Play—and Wants To

As of a couple weeks ago, T.Y. Hilton wanted to play again. Ballard says he believes Hilton can still play because of his intelligence, even though his physical gifts might not be the same. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 1, 2022

Ballard says as of a few weeks ago T.Y. Hilton wanted to still play.



Hilton is a free agent. Ballard says he thinks Hilton can still play. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) March 1, 2022

4. Ex-Proven Players Added as New Coaches Will Provide Leadership

Thought it was really telling that Colts GM Chris Ballard called former LB Cato June a 'grinder'--having worked to where he is today at various coaching stops.



Also cited the work that new coach Mike Mitchell had on the team's young secondary back in 2018 as a veteran teammate. — Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) March 1, 2022

