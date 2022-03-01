Report: Colts ‘Willing to Swing Big’ for Potential Starting Quarterback Upgrades

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, from buzz at this week’s NFL Combine, the Indianapolis Colts are ‘willing to swing big’ at acquiring a potential starting quarterback upgrade this early offseason. The problem is, who that exactly may realistically be at this juncture is still pretty unclear—if there’s even a possible viable upgrade at all:

“I believe they are interested,” Rapoport said regarding the Colts pursuing superior starting quarterback replacements this early offseason. “I believe they’re interested in upgrading. I believe they are willing to swing big. What I don’t know is who is going to be a better option for them than Carson Wentz. It’s complicated.” “Is Jimmy Garoppolo a better option than Carson Wentz? Is he a better player? I don’t know the answer to that, but that’s one of the things that they’re going to have to try to figure out. I mean there are potentially quarterbacks available. I just don’t know who actually gives them a better chance than Wentz did last year.”

In this current marketplace, the ‘big fish’ of theoretical starting quarterback upgrades are of course, the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers or Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson. Neither of whom is exactly a lock to return to the only NFL franchise each has ever known respectively.

Meanwhile, someone like the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo is a much cheaper option, but also a less talented one—and now faces questions with reported offseason shoulder surgery.

What is clear though is that the Colts plan on being active in their pursuit of any and all potential starting quarterback upgrades this early offseason—even looking at the ‘big fish’, seemingly leaving no possible stone unturned to get better at the position.