Colts Reportedly Also Sending Commanders a 7th Round Pick in Carson Wentz Trade

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: MAR 01 Scouting Combline Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are also sending the Washington Commanders their 2022 7th round pick in the Carson Wentz trade:

All that significant? No, but it is news so it’s worth writing on. It’s potentially one less key special teams contributor that the Colts could have at their disposal from late in the draft.

