Colts Reportedly Also Sending Commanders a 7th Round Pick in Carson Wentz Trade

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are also sending the Washington Commanders their 2022 7th round pick in the Carson Wentz trade:

Comp update: Washington also is receiving a 2022 7th-round pick from Indianapolis as the last part of the Carson Wentz trade that is sending him from the Colts to the Commanders, per source.



Wash gets: Wentz, a 2nd and a 7th.



Colts get: a 2nd, a 3rd and a conditional 3rd. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2022

All that significant? No, but it is news so it’s worth writing on. It’s potentially one less key special teams contributor that the Colts could have at their disposal from late in the draft.