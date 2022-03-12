Colts Pro Bowl CB Kenny Moore II Has Begun ‘Offseason Recruiting’, Starting with Tyler Lockett, Deshaun Watson

Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II hasn’t been shy recently about his offseason recruiting efforts—taking to Twitter on social media.

First, it was Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett, now it’s Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson—both of whom are reportedly on their teams’ offseason trade blocks respectively:

@deshaunwatson we got a different kind of blue for you bro. Just lmk what number you thinking — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) March 12, 2022

Or maybe Moore is just trying to make pleasant conversation.

In either case, the Colts coincidentally have sizable holes at both starting wide receiver and quarterback—where the team lacks a bonafide WR2 to pair with Michael Pittman Jr., and also a starting caliber passer to even throw anyone the football entirely.

For what it’s worth, the 29 year old Lockett, who remains one of the league’s best deep threats, seems more logical than Watson—given the latter’s off-the-field legal issues (even after being cleared of criminal charges on Friday) and potential character concerns, as well as the fact that Houston won’t trade him to an AFC South divisional rival.

However, already short a first round pick in 2021, it’s hard to see the Colts realistically trading for Lockett either—and surrendering any more additional draft capital.

That being said, armed with a league-leading projected cap space of $69.8M, the Colts clearly have the ability to make some serious moves in free agency and via trade—should the franchise (and ordinarily fiscally prudent general manager Chris Ballard) so choose.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see them make a big acquisition at both quarterback and wideout this offseason—and pretty soon.