GMFB Lists Free Agent LT Terron Armstead as ‘Perfect Match’ for Colts

One of the NFL’s top-rated shows, Good Morning Football, listed their ‘perfect’ free-agent fits for several teams around the league.

Left tackle Terron Armstead was listed as the ‘perfect’ fit for the Colts.

Armstead posted a grade of 75.1 on PFF’s grading scale and surrendered just one sack in 2021.

Additionally, Armstead played eight games for the Saints in 2021 as he dealt with elbow and knee injuries which sidelined him for a majority of the season.

Despite the injuries, the 30-year-old veteran tackle, should he not return to New Orleans, will likely draw significant interest for many tackle-needy teams around the league.

The Colts have close to $70 million to work with in cap space and are very much in need of a long-term answer at left tackle, especially given the expected departure of Eric Fisher.

Would the Colts be able to make a deal with Armstead work, though?

Let’s keep in mind that Indy has invested a large amount of money into their offensive line already, and that’s before they pay their All-Pro guard, Quenton Nelson.

There are plenty of intriguing names who are set to the hit the open market and may not be as costly, so the Colts will have options if free agency is the route they decide to take at left tackle this offseason.

While that may seem more reasonable, most of the other available tackles are either older or don’t have the kind of resume Armstead does, and they’d likely be another short-term solution.

That said, GM Chris Ballard knows all too well what the Colts’ needs are, and given how excellent the team has been in terms of cap space throughout his tenure, there may be reason to believe a deal with Armstead could be workable.