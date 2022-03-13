 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Colts Not Expected to Tender RFA DT Taylor Stallworth

By Luke Schultheis
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are not expected to tender restricted free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (via his representation), making him an unrestricted free agent:

The former 2018 undrafted free agent of the New Orleans Saints recorded 16 tackles (11 solo), 3.0 sacks, and a pass defensed during 16 games (1 start) for the Colts in 2021.

Per PFF (subscription), Stallworth was their 53rd best graded interior defender this past season with a +60.9 overall grade.

As a rotational one-technique defensive tackle, Stallworth, at a listed 6’2”, 293 pounds, was a quality backup for the Colts, who provided some interior pass rushing push:

While it’s not a foregone conclusion that Stallworth does not return to Indianapolis, this at least somewhat limits his chances one would reasonably think.

