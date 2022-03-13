Report: Colts Not Expected to Tender RFA DT Taylor Stallworth

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are not expected to tender restricted free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (via his representation), making him an unrestricted free agent:

The #Colts are not expected to tender RFA DT Taylor Stallworth, according to his agent @TesslerSports. IND hasn’t ruled out a return, but the versatile Stallworth, who had 16 tackles and three sacks last year, should find work quickly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022

The former 2018 undrafted free agent of the New Orleans Saints recorded 16 tackles (11 solo), 3.0 sacks, and a pass defensed during 16 games (1 start) for the Colts in 2021.

Per PFF (subscription), Stallworth was their 53rd best graded interior defender this past season with a +60.9 overall grade.

As a rotational one-technique defensive tackle, Stallworth, at a listed 6’2”, 293 pounds, was a quality backup for the Colts, who provided some interior pass rushing push:

Taylor Stallworth is a player I've never watched before last night but he made a notable impact on just 22 snaps, including these 3 HQ reps as a rusher, including 1 HQ sack, all using different moves. Very impressive. pic.twitter.com/VDJeqafo6Q — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 5, 2021

While it’s not a foregone conclusion that Stallworth does not return to Indianapolis, this at least somewhat limits his chances one would reasonably think.