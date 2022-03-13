Report: Colts Have Expressed Interest in Giants Free Agent TE Evan Engram

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts are among the teams that have expressed interest in New York Giants free agent tight end Evan Engram (via NFL.com):

“The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Engram lining up in the slot on a usual basis is a matchup problem multiple teams are interested in exploring, with one of them being the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo added,” writes NFL.com’s Grant Gordon.

Initially selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the 6’3”, 240 pound Engram is coming off a 2021 season in which he caught 46 receptions for 408 receiving yards (8.9 ypr. avg.) and 3 touchdown receptions during 15 games (12 starts).

He was a Pro Bowler for the Giants in 2020.

In the wake of longtime veteran tight end Jack Doyle’s retirement—and Mo Alie-Cox hitting free agency, the Colts only have one returning key tight end, rookie Kylen Granson, on their roster headed into the 2022 campaign.

Regardless though, the Colts were going to need to address this position with a ‘move’ tight end, who can get consistent separation and be a dynamic playmaker over the middle:

“And adding an athletic weapon that threatens the middle of the field, really threatens the middle of the field, yeah, yeah, that’s something that every team is looking for, and so are we,” responded general manager Chris Ballard on ‘The Dan Dakich Show’ a few weeks ago regarding what in particular he could look for to upgrade the offense.

Still only 27 years old, and with a first round pedigree, Engram could be a difference-maker for the Colts receiving-wise at tight end—providing the franchise arguably its greatest receiving mismatch since former Detroit Lions’ first rounder Eric Ebron caught 13 touchdowns for the Colts back in 2018.

That being said, there’s been some durability concerns with Engram earlier in his career—although to be fair, he’s only missed 3 games over the past two seasons.

It’s also a fair question of whether the Colts, currently with a starting quarterback vacancy—and not necessarily enticing rumored replacement options, will be all that attractive of a destination to any of this year’s high-end receiving free agents.

Engram, who’s largely played with Daniel Jones over the past three seasons, could be looking for a starting quarterback upgrade to throw him the football. That might not admittedly be in the cards for the Colts in 2022.

However, from a talent and positional need standpoint, Engram at least makes a lot of sense for Indianapolis.