Report: Colts Among Several Teams Showing Interest in Free Agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Indianapolis Colts are one of several teams showing interest in former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, according to Josina Anderson.

At this point, the Colts’ interest in Marquez Valdes-Scantling is in the preliminary stages, a source says.



Can obviously change quickly. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 14, 2022

A former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018, Valdes-Scantling amassed 2,153 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his first four seasons.

It should also be noted that, up until last season, Valdes-Scantling started all 16 regular-season games in each of his first three seasons, which may drive his price up a bit considering some of the other available wideouts are coming off injuries.

As an 11-game starter for Green Bay last season, Valdes-Scantling had 26 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns. In 2020, Valdes-Scantling had his best season for the Packers, as he caught 33 passes for 690 yards and six touchdowns.

Inefficiency in the passing game is part of what held this team back last season. At 6’4”, Valdes-Scantling ran a 4.37 40-time ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft and could be a nice compliment to third-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr., who’s coming off an expressive 1,000-yard and six-touchdown season.

Given a few reports, it appears Valdes-Scantling will likely have several teams who are interested. As of now, the Colts still don’t have their answer at QB for the 2022 season, which means, even with close to $70 million in cap space, it could be difficult to land top-tier free agents until that position is filled.

With free agency just getting started and the Colts in need of help at the wide receiver position, Valdes-Scantling could be an interesting name to keep an eye on.