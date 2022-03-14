Report: Colts Place ‘First Right of Refusal Tender’ on RFA WR Ashton Dulin

According to the IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson, the Indianapolis Colts have placed a ‘first right of refusal tender’ on restricted free agent wideout (and specials teams standout) Ashton Dulin:

Colts have placed a right of first refusal tender on restricted free agent Ashton Dulin, a source says, which gives them a chance to match any offer he gets elsewhere. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 14, 2022

The ‘first right of refusal tender’ is for 1-year, $2.433M, and the tendering team has the right to match any offer sheet that said tendered player signs with another NFL team. However, no draft pick compensation is tied to this tender—should that player sign and leave elsewhere (with no match by the tendering team).

The 3rd-year wideout showed some growth as a developmental deep threat a little lower on the positional depth chart, catching 13 receptions for 173 receiving yards (13.3 ypr. avg.) and 2 touchdown receptions during 17 games (1 start) in 2021.

However, where Dulin made his biggest mark was on special teams recording 14 tackles (2nd most in the league)—en route to earning NFL 2nd-Team All-Pro honors as a gunner:

Ashton Dulin has been a STUD on special teams this season



91.2 overall grade (1st)

13 solo tackles (1st) pic.twitter.com/bSRZYgw0zf — PFF IND Colts (@PFF_Colts) December 15, 2021

For a backup wide receiver, that’s how you add value and stick on an active 53-man roster for a long time—by providing production in different facets of the game, and showcasing your overall versatility to help a team win football games.

Given their most recent tender, there’s a strong chance Dulin returns to the Colts—for at least one more season, if a multi-year contract cannot be ultimately reached.