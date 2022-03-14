Colts Announce Coaching Staff for 2022

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their coaching staff for the 2022 season.

Our 2022 coaching staff changes. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qPiW9wTLHG — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 14, 2022

Of the many changes, the most notable would be former franchise star wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who holds the record for most games played in Colts history with 211 and is second to only Marvin Harrison in receptions (1,070), total yards (14,345) and touchdowns (82).

Among the other notable coaching hires include two other former Colts players in assistant linebackers coach Cato June and assistant defensive backs coach Mike Mitchell. Both June and Mitchell were excellent players and respected voices in the locker room during their time with Indy, which will certainly bode well for a young and improving Colts defense.

Ron Milus brings nearly three decades worth of coaching experience. Milus was most recently with new Colts DC Gus Bradley as part of the Las Vegas Raiders’ staff in 2021. Under Milus, the Raiders’ secondary saw a fair amount of success, including veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., who could be an intriguing name to watch for Indy given his connections with both Milus and Bradley.

Richard Smith, like Milus, brings quite a bit of experience as well. Smith’s experience will certainly bode well for one of the more talented linebacking corps in the league, which includes All-Pro Darius Leonard and rising star Bobby Okereke.

Brain Bratton joins the offensive staff and is a former NFL wide receiver who played for both the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens. As the team’s offensive quality control coach, Bratton’s NFL experience makes him a nice fit for Indy.

Nate Ollie has spent time coaching for a few different colleges, including Ball State and Eastern Kentucky. The 30-year-old has also spent time at the NFL level with both the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets, and he’ll be tasked with developing the Colts’ young defensive line that includes two high-round selections in Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo.