Report: Colts, Tight End Mo Alie-Cox Agree on Three-Year, $18 Million Deal

The Indianapolis Colts and tight end Mo Alie-Cox have agreed on a three-year, $18 million extension, according to Tom Pelissero.

The #Colts are re-signing TE Mo-Alie Cox to a three-year, $18 million deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2022

For the Colts, bringing back Alie-Cox makes a ton of sense in wake of Jack Doyle’s retirement and with Kylen Granson only being in his second season.

Alie-Cox has been with the Colts since 2018, amassing 936 receiving yards on 70 receptions and eight touchdowns throughout the last three seasons, and now he returns to the team on a solid extension.

The deal makes a lot of sense for both sides, and Alie-Cox had expressed interest in wanting to re-sign with the Colts earlier in the offseason, too.

“I’d love to go back to Indy,” Alie-Cox said. “Been there my whole career.”

At just 28-years-old, Alie-Cox has been an essential piece in Frank Reich’s offensive system as both a run-blocker and pass-catcher, especially in the red zone.

While re-signing Alie-Cox is a solid start to free agency, signing another tight end should be a priority for the Colts, as they could still use more of a vertical threat who can stretch opposing defenses.