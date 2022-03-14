Report: Colts Free Agent RG Mark Glowinski Signing with the Giants for 3-years, $20M

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis Colts starting right guard Mark Glowinski signed with the New York Giants on a 3-year, $20M ($11.4M guaranteed) deal:

Former #Colts OL Mark Glowinski has agreed to terms with the #Giants. He gets 3 years for $20M with $11.4M fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Since being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks in December of 2017 by the Colts, the 29 year old offensive guard has made 55 career starts for Indianapolis over the past four seasons.

Glowinski appeared in 16 games, making 14 starts for the Colts in 2021.

Per PFF (subscription), the 7-year veteran was their 21st best graded offensive guard this past season with a +70.1 overall grade—highlighted by a +70.6 run blocking grade.

While serviceable in pass protection, Glowinski’s consistent calling card for the Colts was in run blocking, and he was a rock solid starting piece for a Colts offensive line that paved roads for running back Jonathan Taylor to rush for over 1,800 rushing yards and have 11 rushing touchdowns during the 2021 campaign.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard noted that soon-to-be 3rd-year interior offensive lineman Danny Pinter could be a candidate to start at right guard in 2022—but the team could also look to re-sign free agent veteran guard Chris Reed, who made 6 spot starts this past season and played pretty well (especially like Glowinski, as a run blocker).

Given that the Colts still have other options—and Glowinski garnered a lucrative multi-year deal, approaching 30 years old, it’s not all that surprising that Indy elected to move on.

That being said, Glowinski was a productive starter for the Colts offensive line and was a shrewd pickup for the franchise—and it’s no guarantee that he’s successfully replaced.