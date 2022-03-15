Report: Colts, LB Zaire Franklin Agree To Three-year, $12 Million Deal

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing linebacker Zaire Franklin to a three-year, $12 million deal, according to Doug Kyed.

The #Colts are re-signing LB Zaire Franklin on a three-year, $12 million contract with $4 million guaranteed, per source.



Franklin is a special-teams ace and ascending defensive player at 25 years old. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 15, 2022

As a 17-game starter for the Colts last season, Franklin had an interception, 40 combined tackles, 21 solo tackles and one tackle for loss.

According to Joel A. Erickson, Franklin’s new deal includes $4 million guaranteed.

Franklin has an enormous role as a leader in the Indianapolis locker room, played 200 snaps on defense last year and is a key ST figure. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 15, 2022

A special teams captain over the last two seasons; Franklin is one of several respected voices inside Indy’s locker room; as Erickson notes, while also playing such a key role in helping the Colts’ special teams unit rank amongst the best in the league.

Under GM Chris Ballard, the Colts have always prioritized rewarding their own players. Franklin, a former 7th-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has had quite the impact over the past few seasons, and it’s earned him a contract extension.

With the re-signings of Franklin on Tuesday and tight end Mo Alie-Cox Monday, the Colts have now brought back two essential pieces on both sides of the ball for the 2022 season and beyond.