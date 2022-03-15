Report: Colts Signing Former Raiders Cornerback Brandon Facyson to One-Year Deal

The Indianapolis Colts are signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson to a one-year deal, according to Mike Garafolo.

#Colts have agreed to a one-year deal with former #Raiders CB Brandon Facyson, source says. Nine starts, 55 tackles and his first career INT last year for Vegas. Now headed to Indy. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2022

Facyson is reunited with new Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, whom he played under with both the Las Angeles Chargers and Raiders in each of the last two seasons.

History’s shown that GM Chris Ballard has preferred cornerbacks who are lengthy, and given Facyson’s ties to Bradley and secondary coach Ron Milus, this signing makes a lot of sense for both sides.

Facyson is coming off an impressive season for the Raiders, as he had 55 combined tackles, 42 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.

Additionally, in nine starts for Las Vegas last season, Facyson allowed just a 59.1 completion rate to opposing QBs last season, as IndyStar Colts reporter Joel A. Erickson notes below.

Facyson allowed opponents to complete 59.1 percent of their passes at 7.2 yards per attempt in Las Vegas last season. Broke up 13 passes. https://t.co/8IP5iIwzDk — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 15, 2022

Facyson joins a cornerbacks room that includes Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II, Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers. Both Ya-Sin and Rodgers made great strides of improvement last season, but there were also times where the Colts’ lack of secondary depth came back to bite them.

Both Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie are free agents, and Facyson provides needed quality depth for the Colts in 2022.