 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Colts Awarded 2022 NFL Draft 5th and 6th Round Picks as Compensatory Selections

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: APR 26 2018 NFL Draft Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL announced its 2022 compensatory draft picks, and the Indianapolis Colts were awarded two such picks: a fifth round pick (No. 179) and sixth round pick (No. 216), as a result of the team’s compensatory free agents lost during the 2021 offseason.

During last offseason, the Colts lost defensive lineman Denico Autry, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and linebacker Anthony Walker in free agency, while adding offensive tackle Sam Tevi (who never played a snap after suffering a season-ending torn ACL).

Already without their 2022 first round pick, the Colts will gain a few additional draft picks to hopefully find difference makers during ‘Day 3’ of this year’s NFL Draft.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...