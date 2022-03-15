Report: Colts, Tackle Matt Pryor Agree To One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing tackle Matt Pryor to a one-year, $5.5 million deal with a chance to earn $6 million, according to Ian Rapoport.

It’s a 1-year deal worth $5.5M with a chance to make $6M, source said. https://t.co/C9D1UEjAF0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

The #Colts are expected to bring back OT Matt Pryor on a short-term deal, source said. The two sides are ironing out details. After Indy traded for him, Pryor sticks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Pryor stepped up for the Colts in a big way last season, starting five total games at both tackle spots. Additionally, Pryor posted a 76.5 grade on PFF’s scale and didn’t allow a single sack in his five starts.

Indy traded a 6th-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles last off-season in exchange for the 6’9” tackle, and Pryor’s ability to be able to play both tackle spots is what helped him stand out last season. A one-year deal certainly makes a lot of sense for both sides.

Although he was brought in to be the offense’s swing tackle, Pryor could get an opportunity to compete for Indy’s starting left tackle spot, which is currently a big need with Eric Fisher’s departure.

Quality offensive line depth is hard to come by in the NFL, and at the very least, Pryor certainly provides that for the Colts next season.