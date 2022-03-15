Colts’ All-Pro LB Darius Leonard Joins in Recruiting Efforts for NFL’s Top Remaining Free Agents

What recently started with Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore over the weekend has now continued with his defensive teammate, Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard now joining in for their locker room’s latest recruiting efforts—and offseason pitches for the NFL’s best remaining free agents (not potential trade targets):

@chanjones55 what’s good man ! You and @DeForestBuckner would be scary — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

@BumpNrunGilm0re what’s sup man! I heard blue was your favorite color — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

@AllenRobinson I know you don’t like cold weather man so come on down to Lucas Oil for a temperature of 65-70 degrees on game day ! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

@show_case29 how are you doing today? — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

Marquez Valdes-Scantling — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

@T_Armstead72 that horseshoe would look great on ya man! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

That list of remaining top free agent recipients of ‘The Maniac’s’ latest spirited recruiting efforts include: Arizona Cardinals edge Chandler Jones, Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marques Valdes-Scantling, and last, but certainly not least, New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead.

[And on Jones, teammate DeForest Buckner actually chimed in].

With the league’s leading cap space, the Horseshoe can still make a splash signing or two (should fiscally prudent Indy general manager Chris Ballard actually choose to do so).

After a hard day of recruiting work that would even impress ‘Coach K’ or ‘Coach Cal’, it looks like Moore is back on the clock for the Colts—starting as early as tomorrow: