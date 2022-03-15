Report: Colts Were in Free Agent Pass Rusher Market on Tuesday—Had Interest in Randy Gregory

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts were exploring the free agent pass rusher market and did have prior interest in Dallas Cowboys’ free agent edge Randy Gregory—before he inked a 5-year, $70M deal with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday:

“I mean Chris Ballard, he was in the pass rusher market, and I think they had some interest in Randy Gregory, but it’s never going to be throwing around money like that,” said Rapoport on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’. “He’s not (going to do it), and he has money. He has (salary cap) space. That’s just never going to be where he (goes).”

The Colts did make a number of re-signings on Tuesday: bringing back linebacker Zaire Franklin, offensive tackle Matt Pryor, and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, as well as signing cornerback Brandon Facyson.

That being said, the franchise has yet to make a true ‘splash’ signing with a high-end free agent talent, and given Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s reluctance to overpay and spend top dollar (which typically has to happen to some extent to land the league’s best free agents), it may not happen all together—despite Indianapolis’ current league-leading salary cap space.

However, we do know that the Colts are at least somewhat active in the free agent pass rusher market—which is necessary, given the team’s lack of a 2022 first round pick and the need to upgrade their overall pass pressure this offseason.

If the Colts don’t sign an impact pass rusher, it’s a fair question of whether they’ll be able to upgrade it enough at all—as the position is always held at a premium league-wide, with quality options few and far between.