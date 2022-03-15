Report: Colts Re-Sign DL Tyquan Lewis to 1-Year, $3M Contract

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have re-signed defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis to a 1-year, $3M contract:

Last week, the Colts were reportedly interested in re-signing Lewis, and it looks like both sides were able to ultimately strike a deal.

Regarding Lewis:

Originally selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 6’3”, 267 pound defensive lineman has shown flashes of being an impact rotational defensive lineman over the past season and a half—having demonstrated breakout potential. He also has the versatility to play either defensive tackle or end for the Colts in the trenches.

During 2021, Lewis recorded 14 tackles (10 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 20 total QB pressures, and an interception during 8 games (2 starts)—before his unfortunate season-ending knee injury.

Per PFF (subscription), Lewis was their 31st best graded edge with a +71.3 overall grade in 2021—featuring a +75.5 run defense grade.