Reports: Baker Mayfield to Colts is Picking Up Steam; Indy is Solely Jimmy Garoppolo’s Trade Market Right Now

According to KOAColorado’s Benjamin Allbright, the Indianapolis Colts trading for Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is ‘picking up steam’:

Steam — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the Colts have so far been San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s only developing trade market so far:

Beat: Garoppolo's market is IND and ... only IND https://t.co/f3LlumIXvl — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) March 17, 2022

Of course, both situations are being shaped by the future of Houston Texans starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s expected to be traded imminently, but is reportedly torn between four teams after each suitor’s presentation to successfully land him.

Once he is dealt, it’s possible that the markets for both Mayfield and Garoppolo could quickly pick up between the teams that ultimately lose out in the Watson sweepstakes.

As it stands, the Colts don’t appear to be in a hurry, as they’re letting this play out and actually seeing if say a Baker Mayfield or Matt Ryan could also become available (with Derek Carr being a potential longshot)—or perhaps they’re waiting for the 49ers to finally flinch on a lower price tag in surrendered draft pick compensation for Jimmy G.

Either way, the Colts have some clear options right now, and the starting quarterback trade market continues to be fluid—with free agent passers such as Marcus Mariota also in play.