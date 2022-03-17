Report: Saints Free Agent QB Jameis Winston Has Had Conversations with the Colts

According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the Indianapolis Colts have had conversations with New Orleans Saints free agent quarterback Jameis Winston:

I just spoke w/ QB Jameis Winston who told me he's had conversations with both the #Colts and the #Saints. Saints already made an offer earlier this offseason. Winston in very good spirits told me, "I still view myself as a starter in this league and that's what I'm looking for." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 17, 2022

The former first overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft is coming off a 2021 season for the Saints in which he completed 95 of 161 attempts (59%) for 1,170 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a passer rating of 102.8 during 7 starts before suffering a season-ending torn ACL (and MCL damage).

Always known for his gunslinging mentality, and deep big passing plays—but along with it, a multitude of turnovers, Winston was much more efficient with the Saints last season.

Still only 28 years old, there’s a chance he’s grown a little bit as an NFL passer, but a 7 game sample size is still a bit limited for a fair evaluation.

If the Saints don’t imminently land Deshaun Watson via trade, there’s a chance the former Heisman Trophy winner could always re-sign in New Orleans too.

The good news about Winston is that there’s no draft pick compensation tied to him, as he’s a free agent and figures to be at least around an average NFL starter. He could also help with the team’s explosive plays in the passing game—with a willingness to launch it deep.

The bad news is he’s never been an overly accurate passer, and the Colts might need more of a game manager—with Jonathan Taylor and the powerful ground game, than another quarterback who’s prone to be careless with the football (a la the departed Carson Wentz).

Ultimately, it would be surprising if the Colts land on Winston, but it does appear the franchise is performing its due diligence with the best available options out there.