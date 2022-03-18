Report: Colts Safety George Odum to Sign with 49ers; DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Inks with Bears

According to multiple league sources, Indianapolis Colts safety and special teams standout George Odum has signed with the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-year, $10.95M deal, while defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad inked with the Chicago Bears for 2-years, $10M respectively:

#Colts S George Odum is signing with the #49ers for 3 years and $10.95 million, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Former Colts’ DE Al-Quadin Muhammad reached agreement on a two-year, $10 million deal, per source. Muhammad will reunite in Chicago with Bears’ HC Matt Eberflus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Regarding Odum, the 2018 undrafted free agent from Central Arkansas developed into a special teams star for the Colts—as a gunner, earning NFL First-Team All-Pro honors in 2020.

It goes without saying, but he was one of the Colts’ best special teams players on what also happened to be one of the league’s best units—at least in part due to Odom’s stellar play:

George Odum’s special teams’ grade the last two seasons, via PFF:



2021: 84.8

2020: 90.8



Had 22 special teams’ tackles the last two seasons. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) March 18, 2022

However, Odum also flashed this past season the ability to play as a defense’s third safety, as he was effective during limited action in 7 starts—recording an interception and 2 passes defensed in spot-start duty.

Meanwhile, Muhammad being scooped up by departed Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in Chicago is hardly a surprise, as he was a personal favorite of Flus’s.

Claimed off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints in 2018, the 6’4”, 250 pound defensive lineman ended up making 127 tackles (88 solo), 22 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, a pass defensed, and a fumble recovery during 64 career games (25 starts) in Indianapolis.

Muhammad started all 17 games for the Colts this past season, recording a career high 6.0 sacks to go along with 48 tackles (32 solo), 7 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. While arguably better suited for a rotational role recently, he was a productive and durable defensive lineman for Indianapolis over the past four seasons.

While not necessarily critical losses, both players were productive for the Colts, and this certainly places a dent in their positional (and special teams) depth.