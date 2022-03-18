Report: Colts ‘Having Discussions’ With Browns Surrounding Trade for QB Baker Mayfield

With former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson headed to the Cleveland Browns, that now opens the door for a trade of QB Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield’s preferred destination is the Indianapolis Colts, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Baker Mayfield has informed the Browns that he'd prefer to be traded to the Colts, per sources. Earlier this week, prior to Mayfield's trade request, the Browns said they'd work with him on a trade. We'll see if they'll accommodate such a move to the AFC, though. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 18, 2022

Mayfield is coming off a very mediocre season for the Browns, tossing 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions with just slightly over 3,000 passing yards.

It’s important to note that Mayfield had been dealing with a shoulder injury for a large part of the 2021 season, which many believe impacted his play. Mayfield had surgery on his left non-throwing shoulder back in January, which repaired a torn labrum. The expected timetable for recovery is around 4-6 months.

With reports stating that Mayfield wants to come to Indy, that could very well work in the Colts’ favor in terms of the compensation they’d have to give up for the former No. 1 overall pick.

According to Jordan Shultz, the Colts have already begun discussions surrounding a trade for Mayfield.

#Colts and #Browns having discussions about a Baker Mayfield trade, per league sources. Right now, just discussions, but something to keep an eye out for. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2022

Shultz also reports that they are “just discussions.”

At this point, it’s hard to know who will ultimately end up being the Colts’ starting QB in 2022.

We do know Indy is continuing to do their due diligence on the available options at QB, and now it’s simply a matter of playing the waiting game.