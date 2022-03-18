DraftKings Sportsbook projecting Colts with 16th best odds to win Super Bowl LVII

DraftKings Sportsbook has been busy reacting to the early free agency flurry. What’s been going on in the AFC West is absurd, with teams seemingly refusing to be outmanned by a division opponent.

Deshaun Watson appears to have reached his decision to give the Cleveland Browns something the franchise hasn’t had in, well, ever. If Watson returns to his 2020 form and manages to stick around in Cleveland for his full five-year contract, he will very likely hold franchise records at the position in every meaningful category.

The Jacksonville Jaguars threw around money happily, signaling that the franchise has no intention of waiting for Trevor Lawrence to develop.

For the Indianapolis Colts, things haven’t been as exciting.

The two biggest offseason moves involved trades. Indianapolis trades Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for picks. They also swapped one of the team’s better young cornerbacks in Rock Ya-Sin for proven, veteran pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Otherwise, most deals have been to retain their own free agents and perhaps create depth at other positions.

Despite the fact that Indianapolis is currently looking at Sam Ehlinger as its projected starter - which will be the case until a move is made to address the quarterback position - DraftKings Sportsbook gives the team the 16th best odds to win Super Bowl LVII at +2500. Notably, the Commanders and Carson Wentz have the 23rd best odds to win at +6000.

There are plenty of free agents still on the market to fill holes. The draft is still over a month away. Still, it’s a fun time to start altering projections and expectations. Even if it’s still awfully early.