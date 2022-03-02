NFL’s Gregg Rosenthal Believes Colts Must ‘Move off’ QB Carson Wentz

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal wrote a piece (found here) highlighting one thing each team in the AFC ‘must do’ to have a shot a making next year’s Super Bowl.

For the Indianapolis Colts, that one ‘must’ is having to move on from QB Carson Wentz.

Rosenthal’s piece was put together prior to any reports of Wentz either being traded or released before March 18, but since then, the Colts’ intentions have been made clear and it’s very likely they’ll have a different starting QB under center for a fifth consecutive season under coach Frank Reich.

Wentz’s 2021 season was solid from a statistical standpoint, putting up a 27:7 TD:INT ratio and 3,563 passing yards. But the team finished 9-8 and ultimately fell short of making the playoffs even after having two win-and-in scenarios against the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, two games where Wentz wasn’t at his best.

Money isn’t a concern for the Colts, as has been reported before. With only a few options available and a handful of teams in need of a QB, Indy will have to think long and hard about which direction they will go should they part ways with Wentz.

After going from 1-4 to 9-6 and appearing ready to make a legitimate playoff push, the Colts left a promising 2021 season with a bitter taste in their mouths — a taste that would follow them as they sat at home through the playoffs.

Now, the franchise seems ready to admit they swung and missed after trading both a first and third-round pick for Wentz just over one year ago.