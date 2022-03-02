Report: Colts Performing Due Diligence on Purdue WR David Bell—Have Had Preliminary Conversations

According to The IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson, the Indianapolis Colts are performing their due diligence in the draft evaluation process for Purdue wide receiver David Bell—as the two sides have already engaged in preliminary conversations a few weeks ago:

David Bell says he has already had preliminary conversations with the Colts a couple of weeks ago. …



A disclaimer: Indy is going to talk with just about everybody at some point during this process.



But figured I’d pass it along anyway. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 2, 2022

Even absent a first round pick, it’s worth noting that the Colts will have such conversations with a lot of draft prospects this early offseason, but since it’s slow, we’ll take a deeper dive.

The listed 6’2”, 205 pound wideout and local Warren Central High School standout caught 93 receptions for 1,286 receiving yards (13.8 ypr. avg.) and 6 touchdown receptions during 11 starts in 2021—earning consensus First-Team All-American honors, the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year Award, and a First-Team All-Big Ten nod (for a consecutive season).

He was also Second-Team All-Big Ten (2019), Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2019), and a USA Today All-American (2018).

Bell could be the second former top Purdue wideout taken in the second round in as many seasons—as Rondale Moore was selected by the Arizona Cardinals at pick #49 last year.

Here’s what they’re saying on Bell:

Since Purdue wide receiver David Bell said he models his game after #Bears WR Allen Robinson, I continue to see the similarities in their play.



This catch vs. Notre Dame showcases plenty of Bell's best traits: route running, release, hands, ball skills and big-play ability. pic.twitter.com/Ge5hbG92O2 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) February 23, 2022

I keep hearing that David Bell can’t separate. I just don’t get it.



He’s diverse in his releases, technical with his stems and clean out of his breaks. Just because he’s not a speedster doesn’t mean he can’t get open. #Bears pic.twitter.com/Z4Hs7TfQ5B — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 26, 2022

For what it’s worth, the Colts are already on record of noting that the team will be actively looking to add playmakers to a trio this early offseason that already includes Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Michael Pittman Jr.

While the Colts could also sorely use a dynamic weapon at tight end, the team also needs an upgrade at the WR2 spot on the other side of emerging 1,000+ yard wideout Pittman Jr.

Bell is highly regarded as one of the better wide receiver prospects in what’s been called a deep class this year—and makes quite a bit of sense for the Colts, especially having had the luxury of being able to scout him extensively in their own ‘backyard’.