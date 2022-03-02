 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Colts Performing Due Diligence on Purdue WR David Bell—Have Had Preliminary Conversations

Will the Colts ‘boiler up’ with Bell?

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
Purdue v Notre Dame Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

According to The IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson, the Indianapolis Colts are performing their due diligence in the draft evaluation process for Purdue wide receiver David Bell—as the two sides have already engaged in preliminary conversations a few weeks ago:

Even absent a first round pick, it’s worth noting that the Colts will have such conversations with a lot of draft prospects this early offseason, but since it’s slow, we’ll take a deeper dive.

The listed 6’2”, 205 pound wideout and local Warren Central High School standout caught 93 receptions for 1,286 receiving yards (13.8 ypr. avg.) and 6 touchdown receptions during 11 starts in 2021—earning consensus First-Team All-American honors, the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year Award, and a First-Team All-Big Ten nod (for a consecutive season).

He was also Second-Team All-Big Ten (2019), Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2019), and a USA Today All-American (2018).

Bell could be the second former top Purdue wideout taken in the second round in as many seasons—as Rondale Moore was selected by the Arizona Cardinals at pick #49 last year.

Here’s what they’re saying on Bell:

For what it’s worth, the Colts are already on record of noting that the team will be actively looking to add playmakers to a trio this early offseason that already includes Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Michael Pittman Jr.

While the Colts could also sorely use a dynamic weapon at tight end, the team also needs an upgrade at the WR2 spot on the other side of emerging 1,000+ yard wideout Pittman Jr.

Bell is highly regarded as one of the better wide receiver prospects in what’s been called a deep class this year—and makes quite a bit of sense for the Colts, especially having had the luxury of being able to scout him extensively in their own ‘backyard’.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...