Report: Eagles Sign Colts Free Agent Wideout Zach Pascal to One-Year Deal

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed Indianapolis Colts free agent wideout Zach Pascal to a one-year deal—as he’s reunited with former Colts offensive coordinator, now Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni:

Claimed off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans in 2018, the 6’2”, 214 pound wide receiver was a productive starter for the Colts—catching 150 receptions for 1,888 receiving yards (12.6 ypr. avg.) and 15 touchdown receptions during 64 games (44 career starts).

However, the writing may have been on the wall when during his 2022 NFL Draft Combine press conference, Colts general manager Chris Ballard kept referring to Pascal’s play and tenure with the team in the past tense—as a pending free agent.

Highly regarded for his perimeter blocking given his tremendous physicality, Pascal will assuredly be missed in that regard.

He also had some big catches for the Colts through the years.

That being said, the Colts ideally needed to upgrade their starting WR2 spot with a receiver who can better consistently separate and stretch the field—and is a bit more dynamic.

It doesn’t mean Pascal wasn’t a productive player for Indy, but it was seemingly time for both sides to split—and he has a safe landing spot in Philly.