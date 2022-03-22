Report: Colts Restructure New QB Matt Ryan’s Contract—Freeing Up Extra Cap Space

According to multiple sources, Indianapolis Colts new starting quarterback Matt Ryan has reportedly restructured his contract since being acquired by the Horseshoe:

As part of the deal to acquire new QB Matt Ryan, the #Colts picked up his $7.5M roster bonus and added guarantees to the entirety of his 2-year deal that has nearly $54M left overall, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022

The #Colts are restructuring Matt Ryan’s contract, per @JFowlerESPN. This move provides Indy with more cap space to make some moves — Colts Coverage (@Colts_Coverage) March 22, 2022

Currently, OverTheCap.com lists the Colts with a projected $15.9M of currently available team salary cap space, but that number looks like it should increase—as Indianapolis has guaranteed more of Ryan’s contract both in 2022 and 2023 (i.e., the remaining two years).

We’ll have to wait and see what the final numbers are though.

Update (2:48 PM EST):