Report: Colts Restructure New QB Matt Ryan’s Contract—Freeing Up Extra Cap Space

By Luke Schultheis
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

According to multiple sources, Indianapolis Colts new starting quarterback Matt Ryan has reportedly restructured his contract since being acquired by the Horseshoe:

Currently, OverTheCap.com lists the Colts with a projected $15.9M of currently available team salary cap space, but that number looks like it should increase—as Indianapolis has guaranteed more of Ryan’s contract both in 2022 and 2023 (i.e., the remaining two years).

We’ll have to wait and see what the final numbers are though.

Update (2:48 PM EST):

