After upgrading at quarterback and pass rush, Colts surge in PFF Offseason Improvement Index

According to PFF, the Indianapolis Colts have surged in their updated 2022 Offseason Improvement Index—after recently trading for both former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Las Vegas Raiders edge Yannick Ngakoue respectively:

Massive shift in the @PFF offseason Improvement Index with Matt Ryan projecting as a significant upgrade over Carson Wentz for the Colts in 2022. The Falcons fall to near the bottom, even with the signing of Marcus Mariotahttps://t.co/bKefi6Q84y pic.twitter.com/so7LkJ2rgF — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) March 22, 2022

Specifically, the Colts saw a WAR (wins above replacement) of 0.65 and a net gain of improvement of 12.97—which trails only the Denver Broncos, who happened to land ex-Seattle Seahawks superstar quarterback Russell Wilson a few weeks ago.

PFF notes that Ryan’s addition has added roughly one win to the Colts projection, but it appears that Ngakoue has also factored into the team’s collective improvement.

It makes sense, quarterback is easily the league’s most important position, but impacting it on the other side of the ball can be an impactful pass rush.

The Colts have improved in both areas and if they can stay healthy, appear poised to have a shot at AFC South supremacy and a return to the playoffs again—with the pair of big additions.