Colts Attended Rutgers’ Pro Day to Watch Wideout Bo Melton

The Colts could have their eye on a speedy rookie wideout to help stretch the field.

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that attended Rutgers’ pro day in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Tuesday to watch wideout Bo Melton and running back Isaih Pacheco:

In particular, Melton, the 5’11”, 191 pound wideout—who recently ran a blazing fast 4.34 forty time at the NFL Combine makes a lot of sense to help provide another deep threat and slot insurance for the oft-injured Parris Campbell.

The senior wideout caught 55 receptions for 618 receiving yards (11.2 ypr. avg.) and 3 touchdown receptions during 10 starts this past season for the Scarlet Knights.

