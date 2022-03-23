Colts Attended Rutgers’ Pro Day to Watch Wideout Bo Melton

According to Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that attended Rutgers’ pro day in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Tuesday to watch wideout Bo Melton and running back Isaih Pacheco:

In particular, Melton, the 5’11”, 191 pound wideout—who recently ran a blazing fast 4.34 forty time at the NFL Combine makes a lot of sense to help provide another deep threat and slot insurance for the oft-injured Parris Campbell.

The senior wideout caught 55 receptions for 618 receiving yards (11.2 ypr. avg.) and 3 touchdown receptions during 10 starts this past season for the Scarlet Knights.

What Rutgers WR Bo Melton's 4.34s 40-yard dash looks like on tape. Used more as a vertical threat than expected. Not very many quick in-breaking routes from the slot. But liked the nuance with the fakes/hesitations to freeze CBs and beat them clean on verticals. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/oXA71J6SYk — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 4, 2022